Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,374 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

