Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 81,749 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,749 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

COOP opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

