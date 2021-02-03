Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMGCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 145,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,232. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -1.30. Emergent Capital has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

