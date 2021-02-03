Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 4.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. 3,722,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.