Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

