Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.456-18.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.22 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

EMR traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. 22,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

