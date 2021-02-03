Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

