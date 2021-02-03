EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.50. 28,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 30,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$382.05 million and a P/E ratio of -87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 17.92.

EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.26 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,000.

About EMX Royalty Co. (EMX.V) (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

