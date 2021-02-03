EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading 5.7% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.55. 469,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 325,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm has a market cap of $303.99 million, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.