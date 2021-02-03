Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.