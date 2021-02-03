Endor Protocol Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $8.35 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00306876 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003225 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.36 or 0.01524665 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

