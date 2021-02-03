ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $13.00. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 4,165,189 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.35 ($16.88).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.95 and a 200 day moving average of €11.97.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

