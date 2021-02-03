Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $98.11 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Entegris by 3,402.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.