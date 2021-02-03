Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

ENTG stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,758. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

