Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.