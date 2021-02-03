Envista (NVST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVST opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

