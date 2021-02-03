Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,181. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

