Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 523,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 744,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £64.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.04.

In other news, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Sian Herbert purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.