Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 8.3%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shares were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 478,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 482,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Equillium by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

