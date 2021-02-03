Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lifted by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.6% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $13.68 on Wednesday, hitting $754.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,786. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $708.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.19. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,086 shares of company stock worth $20,843,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

