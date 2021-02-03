Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.