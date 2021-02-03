Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.35. 111,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 86,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

