Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Equitable has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.