Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

AMED opened at $288.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

