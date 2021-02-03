Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $455.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

