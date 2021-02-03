Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

