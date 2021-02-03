Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

