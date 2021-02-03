Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,800. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.