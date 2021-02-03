ESBC Reaches One Day Volume of $286,286.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, ESBC has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $421,067.86 and $286,286.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 192.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,864,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,591,572 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

