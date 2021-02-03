ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray Buys 1,000 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

