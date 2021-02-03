Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Reaches $394,422.36

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Essentia has a market capitalization of $394,422.36 and approximately $11,331.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 94.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.