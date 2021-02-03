Essential Utilities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.