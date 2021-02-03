EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $81.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

