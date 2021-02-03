Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

