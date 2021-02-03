Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Shares Up 2.4%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 11,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

