Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €88.50 ($104.12) and last traded at €88.85 ($104.53). Approximately 83,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.60 ($106.59).

ENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.88 ($121.03).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.62.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

