Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

