Evercore ISI Upgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to “Outperform”

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $668,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 272,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 431,474 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 527,383 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

