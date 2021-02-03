Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.96. 8,981,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 3,018,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

