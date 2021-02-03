Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,061,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 563,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

