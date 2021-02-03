Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.73 ($32.63).

EVK stock opened at €28.01 ($32.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.98 and a 200-day moving average of €24.49. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

