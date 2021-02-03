Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

