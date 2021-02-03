Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.74. Excellon Resources shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 186 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

