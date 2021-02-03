Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Cap of $15,551.10

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $15,551.10 and $1,093.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,591.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.25 or 0.04233870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00417656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.77 or 0.01199084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00504378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00423896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00262104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021448 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

