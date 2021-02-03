eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.70 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $644,100.00. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,886,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eXp World by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

