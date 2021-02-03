Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.