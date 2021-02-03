Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 215,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,006,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

