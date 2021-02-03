EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 224,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

