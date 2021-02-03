EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. B. Riley lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

