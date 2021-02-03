Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.14 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.17 EPS.

Shares of FN stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

